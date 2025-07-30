After 10 years on the Cowboys roster, Dak Prescott still hungry for Super Bowl glory

On Tuesday, Dak Prescott celebrated his 32nd birthday like many people his age would: a morning round of golf, and then family time with his fiancé and daughters.

But based on how he interacts with his teammates at practice, you would think he is still 22.

Prescott's 10-year stint in the NFL is currently the longest of any other player on the Cowboys roster and is the longest-tenured active starting QB in the NFL.

Unlike his feelings about his age (he jokingly says he's getting "old"), Prescott says he feels just as hungry to win as he did in his rookie year.

"Fresh air, fresh breath, new coach, young guys on the team," said Prescott. "To be the third-oldest guy on the team is kind of surreal at times, but the youthfulness from the guys is contagious. I'm just thankful from where I'm at."

Much of that youthful energy can be attributed to how his head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, has rubbed off on him.

During the Cowboys' head coaching search in January, Prescott was asked by Jerry Jones for his opinion on Schottenheimer, who was a candidate at the time.

When asked by CBS Sports Texas' Bill Jones about what he said to Jerry Jones, Prescott said he told the Cowboys owner nothing that he didn't already know.

"The energy is a big thing that you're going to follow. Schotty is a guy that carries a lot of energy with him," Prescott said. "He's always preaching about the competition. It's something that we're doing every day, and you see it out there in practice. We're riding that line. It's a fine line, but we've got to make sure that we don't push it."

Prescott's positive, energetic attitude stretches beyond the football field, too.

Now that he is engaged with two infant daughters, Prescott has cherished what being a "girl dad' has brought him.

"I've been through a lot in life. There are seasons of everything. I think I'm in the season of gratefulness. Two young girls under two, engaged, beautiful fiancé. It's special. A lot of pink in the house… a lot of those colors that I'm not used to. It's been fun, I'm continuing to learn, and they make my days better."

That said, Prescott has not shied away from his desire to win a championship with Dallas.

The last time the Cowboys hoisted the Lombardi trophy, Prescott was 2 years old.

Now, he is tasked with leading them to their first Super Bowl in 30 years. His first nine attempts have been unsuccessful, but throughout camp, he has maintained the belief that the 10th try's the charm.

"We got a group of guys who are starving but understand that it's one practice at a time," said Prescott. "That's the only way we are going to get there, and it's got to be the best practice. I think we just keep building with the right energy and the youth that we have. We've got the pieces to put it together."