Cowboys' cornerback Trevon Diggs to miss second straight game with concussion

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss his second game since sustaining a concussion in an accident at home.

The Cowboys (3-3-1) ruled out Diggs for Sunday's visit to Denver (5-2). He missed last week's 44-22 victory over Washington. Diggs had the accident at home three days before that game.

Coach defers to Diggs on details

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday that Diggs was still in concussion protocol and that the club had more information about what happened at Diggs' house. He deferred to Diggs for revealing those details.

Diggs, who was limited to a total of 13 games the previous two seasons because of major knee injuries, wasn't in the locker room when it was open to reporters Friday.

Injured reserve remains a possibility

Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said on his radio show Friday that Diggs also was dealing with issues related to previous injuries. Schottenheimer and Jones said Diggs could go on injured reserve. He would miss at least four more games if Dallas makes that move.

Diggs was considered ahead of schedule when he played in the opener after another offseason of rehabbing a knee injury, but the 2021 All-Pro has struggled in the team's primarily zone scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Contract could be cap casualty

The Cowboys can release Diggs next offseason with minimal impact on the salary cap from the $97 million, five-year extension he signed two years ago. Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions in his All-Pro season.

Wilson out, others questionable

Safety Donovan Wilson will be out against the Broncos with knee and shoulder issues. He was on the injury report last week but played against the Commanders. Wilson played all 17 games in two of the previous three seasons.

Center Cooper Beebe is listed as questionable after missing five games with a foot injury.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton was added to the injury report this week with a glute issue and is listed as questionable along with safety Juanyeh Thomas, who has been dealing with migraines and didn't play against the Commanders.