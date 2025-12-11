Dallas Cowboys players, cheerleaders visit with soldiers at Fort Sill

A special mission took flight in Oklahoma this week.

As part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative, four Dallas Cowboys players, four cheerleaders and team staff boarded military Blackhawk helicopters in Frisco, heading straight into the heart of Army country to honor the men and women who serve.

What normally transports soldiers into battle instead carried a message of gratitude.

Players and cheerleaders lifted off from The Star in Frisco, watching the city fade below as they traveled north toward Fort Sill, Oklahoma—home to thousands of active-duty soldiers and their families.

For Cowboys cheerleader Ava Lahey, the moment didn't feel real.

"This is a dream come true and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us," she said.

The aircraft—loud, powerful, unmistakably military—made clear this was no ordinary team trip.

Upon landing, the Cowboys were greeted on base by soldiers and by Rowdy, the team's beloved mascot.

Their first stop: a military training area where service members spend countless hours preparing for the real thing.

The players and cheerleaders traded shoulder pads, helmets and pom-poms for body armor and battlefield gear, stepping directly into a soldier's day-to-day reality.

They felt the weight of military equipment, learned how artillery systems operate, and watched soldiers conduct live-fire training—experiences that left a deep impression.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray said the strength and precision he saw was humbling.

"I'm so thankful for their service and everything they do for us."

For many stationed at Fort Sill, seeing the Cowboys step onto their training grounds wasn't just a surprise—it was a reminder that people see their sacrifices.

Service member Gabriel Faria said the visit meant more than players might realize.

"It brings a little bit more morale and motivation for us to be like, 'Hey, let's keep on striving, let's keep on going," Faria said.

Cheerleader McKenna Gerke said she left with a new appreciation for the unseen work soldiers perform every day.

"Seeing all the behind-the-scenes and the hard work they put into everything—it's truly amazing," she said.

Football and military service may be worlds apart, but both require discipline, teamwork and a shared sense of purpose.

"I'm super grateful for our service members and their professionalism and what they do all over the world to keep us safe," Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Tyler Booker said.

From the skies above Texas to the training fields of Oklahoma, this visit was about more than autographs or photos—it was about acknowledgment, connection and respect.

The NFL's Salute to Service initiative is a year-round effort to show appreciation, acknowledge and salute our nation's U.S. service members.