Dallas Cowboys celebrate Zeke's homecoming

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - After a stunning loss to the Cardinals last week, the Cowboys come home to play a game that's been circled on the calendar since August 16th.

That's when former Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott signed with the New England Patriots. More than six weeks later, Elliott returns to AT&T Stadium for his own personal Homecoming Game.

Elliott was the best thing going for the Patriots offense last week, rushing for 80 yards on 16 carries in a 15-10 win over the Jets. Now, he faces a Cowboys defense that gave up 222 yards rushing to Arizona last week.

The Cowboys are hoping to get two injured starters back on their offensive line, Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz. However, Tyron Smith has not practiced this week. Don't be surprised if last year's 1st round draft pick, Tyler Smith, who made his 1st start this season at left guard against Arizona, kicks out to left tackle to replace the 8-time Pro Bowler.

One of the keys to the game will be whether the Cowboys offense can rectify its red zone problems against a stingy Patriots defense that ranks No. 5 in the league in yards allowed and No. 3 on 3rd down.

Cowboys-Patriots kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday. Get ready for the game at noon on CBS Texas with the marquee matchup in the league this week, Miami at Buffalo.

And, check out our new weekly "Jonesing for Football" video podcast for more on the Cowboys, including a bold Zeke Elliott prediction, plus a preview of the top games in Week 4 of this NFL season.