It's the season of giving, and the Dallas Cowboys are teaming with Carter BloodCare to hold a blood drive at AT&T Stadium in Arlington next week.

The event, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will feature Cowboys legends, player appearances and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Dallas Cowboys

The first 250 donors will receive a standing-room-only ticket to the Cowboys' Thanksgiving game against the Philadelphia Eagles. All donors will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to the game too.

The team also recently announced that country music star and Texas native Miranda Lambert will perform during the 30th consecutive Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show.