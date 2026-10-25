Miranda Lambert set to perform during halftime at the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game

The Dallas Cowboys have announced who will perform at halftime during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Philadelphia Eagles, shining a spotlight on a Grammy-winning multi-platinum artist with East Texas roots.

On Sunday, the team announced that country music star Miranda Lambert will take center stage at AT&T Stadium for the 30th consecutive Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show on Nov. 26. Lambert said in the announcement she's honored to continue a long-standing Thanksgiving tradition that is not only close to home, but also deeply rooted in Cowboys tradition.

"There's something special about how music brings people together, especially when it's to spread joy and hope to families who need it most," Lambert said. "The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys have built an incredible tradition with the Red Kettle Kickoff, and I can't wait to be back home in Texas this Thanksgiving to help carry it forward."

The halftime show, which benefits the Salvation Army, is not just the Cowboys' 30th consecutive show to do so; it also coincides with the Salvation Army's 136th Red Kettle Campaign. The Red Kettle Campaign and the halftime show have helped raise more than $3.4 billion over the years for those in need.

"The Red Kettle Kickoff has become one of the Dallas Cowboys' proudest traditions and one that my family and our entire organization look forward to every Thanksgiving," said Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys, and former national advisory board chairman for The Salvation Army. "For 30 years, incredible artists have taken our halftime stage to help The Salvation Army bring hope to millions of people in need. We're grateful to Miranda Lambert for joining that legacy and helping us continue this meaningful tradition."

The Cowboys note that the tradition got started in 1997, with country music icon Reba McEntire taking the stage for the inaugural show. Previous acts over the years have included Destiny's Child, LeAnn Rimes, Daughtry, Dolly Parton, Randy Travis, Kelly Clarkson, and Kenny Chesney, among others.