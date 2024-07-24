Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard for training camp without WR CeeDee Lamb

OXNARD – America's Team arrived in Oxnard on Tuesday for training camp after a three-hour flight from Dallas and an hour and a half bus ride to the River Ridge Complex.

Most notably not on the flight was wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, which was expected as he is hoping for a new contract. He won't be considered a holdout until Wednesday afternoon.

Those who are at camp said they have high hopes, even after an inactive off-season with very few free-agent moves.

"We just have to make sure that regardless of who is practicing or who is here that we're still doing what we need to do," said Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith.

This year's camp marks the 45th year that the team has trained in Southern California and the 18th season they spent camp at the Oxnard location.

This training camp also marks the return of running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was released by the team last March after they were unable to agree on a reworked contract. After a disappointing season with the New England Patriots, he decided to return to the Cowboys this year.

The Cowboys hit the practice field on Thursday.