Dallas Cowboys, with Ezekiel Elliott in tow, returning to Oxnard for training camp in July

FRISCO – Dallas Cowboys fans, mark your calendars for training camp.

America's Team is headed back to Oxnard, California from July 25 through August 21.

This year's camp will mark the 45th year that the team has trained in Southern California and the 18th season they have spent camp at the Oxnard location.

This training camp also marks the return of running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was released by the team last March after they were unable to agree on a reworked contract. After a disappointing season with the New England Patriots, he decided to return to the Cowboys this year.

Fans can attend all practice sessions that are open to the public for free. The first workout takes place at 11:30 a.m. PT on July 25. Public entry opens two hours before practice.

Training camp wraps up in Oxnard on August 21, then picks back up at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco before the team's first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on August 24.

Selected practices at The Star will be open to the public and will be announced at a later date, according to the team.