Dallas County reports first human case of West Nile Virus of the season

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas County is reporting its first human case of West Nile Virus this year.

Health officials say a Dallas man was diagnosed with severe neuroinvasive disease and went to the hospital.

"The severe symptoms can be like high fever, headache, neck stiffness, sort of disorientation, coma and then can lead even to convulsions and death," said Dr. Phil Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Huang said less than one percent of those with West Nile Virus will have severe symptoms. He also said this is relatively late in the season for the first human case.

The first of three human cases in the county in 2022 was in April; however, Huang said they've seen positive mosquito pools recently - 34 out of the nearly 2,000 they've tested.

"Overall, this season is not as bad, even though I think anecdotally and with all the rains and things that we've had, there's a lot of mosquitoes out there," he said.

The best way to prevent mosquito bites, Huang says, is called the 4 Ds:

use DEET or an EPA-approved repellent

Wear long pants and long sleeves.

Avoid being outside at dawn and dusk.

And drain standing water: as little as a teaspoon can form a breeding ground

Huang said they're spraying for West Nile and testing frequently, but this case is a good reminder to be proactive with the end of mosquito season nowhere in sight.

"It's just generally important for everyone still to be vigilant about trying to protect and prevent mosquito bites."