Dallas church celebrates a century of faith, resilience, community

One hundred years of faith are being celebrated in Dallas at New Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

The New Mount Moriah Baptist Church opened its doors 100 years ago in 1925. Rev. Turner Davis was the very first pastor of the church in its original home on Marne Street.

In 100 years, this church and its congregation have seen and experienced quite a bit.

Right after its founding, the church had to survive the Great Depression.

It sent sons and fathers to World War II, while mothers and daughters stayed home to support the war effort. T

he church experienced segregation and supported the civil rights movement. New Mount Moriah helped its community grieve the assassinations of President Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and it has seen the transition from small churches to mega churches, and not only survived that change but strengthened its community roots.

Rev. Bruce Fortner reflected on what he says is a privilege to preside over this congregation.

"All the people that were born when this church was here, aren't here now. Of all the hundreds and thousands of people that have come through here in the last 100 years, I mean, we're standing on their backs and it's a humbling experience that god has given us stewardship over this and we can continue it," said Fortner

At 100 years old, the church says it is thriving and has a renewed sense of purpose and is looking forward to its next 100 years.