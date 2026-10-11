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3-year-old Dallas child fatally shot by another child, police report

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon,
Robbie Owens
Robbie Owens
Robbie grew up in northeast Texas, in a tiny town where her family's history spans six generations.
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Robbie Owens

/ CBS Texas

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Dallas Police are investigating after they say a small child was fatally shot overnight.

A CBS News Texas photojournalist went to the scene of the shooting early Sunday morning, around 6 a.m. It happened near Loop 12 and I-45.

Police at the scene said the child who died was just three years old, and that the mother had reportedly told them another toddler in the house was able to access the gun and fire it. Police also told our CBS News Texas photojournalist they were questioning the mother.

Further details were not available. CBS News Texas has asked Dallas Police for more information.

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