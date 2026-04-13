A music festival in Dallas led to noise complaints from miles away. City officials are promising "to do better"

An electronic music festival in Dallas over the weekend put on a show for more than just the fans in attendance. Residents for miles around the venue reported they could hear music thumping in their homes.

The Breakaway Music Festival was held at Fair Park in South Dallas on Friday and Saturday nights until 11 p.m. According to a map posted on the event's website, the stage was set up facing northeast in a parking lot outside the Fair Park Coliseum.

Social media users reported hearing loud music at their homes east of White Rock Lake, up to five miles northeast of the stage.

The complaints prompted a response from at least two members of local government.

City Council Member Adam Bazaldua posted a statement to Facebook on Saturday evening, saying the positioning of the stage had an impact on how far the sound traveled.

"It currently faces open land, where there are no structures to help absorb or deflect sound. This placement was originally intended to minimize interference between Breakaway and events at Dos Equis Pavilion, but it has had unintended impacts on surrounding neighborhoods," Bazaldua said. Cloudy conditions were another factor, he added.

"City officials have spoken with both the Dos Equis Pavilion and Breakaway Music Festival teams. Each has acknowledged the concerns raised by residents and expressed a commitment to being responsible community partners," the statement said.

Dallas Park and Recreation Board member Rudy Karimi said on Facebook Sunday afternoon that he had also heard complaints and would be addressing the issue with the Park and Recreation Department's executive leadership team this week.

"From what I understand, the sound came from a temporary stage setup that does not have the same sound mitigation and dampening technology as permanent venues within Fair Park like the Dos Equis Pavilion. That distinction matters and it's something that needs to be carefully evaluated as future events are planned," Karimi said.

"I fully support activating Fair Park and bringing events that create energy and economic benefit for our city, but not at the expense of our surrounding communities' quality of life. I believe there's a better balance, and we will do the work required to find it and do better," he said.