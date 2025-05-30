Dallas-born service gives busy North Texans the gift of time

They say time is money. But what if you could buy yourself more?

For many working parents, balancing demanding careers, school drop-offs, appointments, and birthday party planning can feel like a never-ending to-do list. But one North Texas mom has found a surprising solution that's quietly becoming a lifeline for families across the region.

Juggling work and home life

CBS News Texas

Ginette Beecherl, a mom of three, knows all too well how hectic life can get.

"I come home, someone's crying, milk is spilled," she said.

Beecherl works full time in finance, with a packed calendar. Like many working moms, she feels the pressure both professionally and at home.

"I have a lot of pressure at work, but also a lot of pressure on myself to be super present at home," she said.

A personal assistant for home

That's where a service called Faye steps in.

Faye is a subscription-based company that pairs busy parents with a trusted family advisor for four, eight or 16 working hours per month. The advisor acts as a behind-the-scenes helper, handling everything from appointment reminders and school events to birthday party planning and organizing the family calendar. It's like having an executive assistant for your home life.

"Faye is that invisible life raft that makes you more intentional with your friends, kids, work and husband," Beecherl said.

Affordable and expanding nationwide

CBS News Texas

The service is designed to be both affordable and accessible.

It launched its pilot program in Dallas in May 2023 and has since expanded to offer family advisors in multiple cities nationwide. Its virtual services are available across the country.

Beecherl's advisor, Laura Thompson, helped her complete a long-postponed project of compiling a book of old family letters. She's also helped book trips, order meals, and plan parties.

Support that makes a difference

A soon-to-be mom of four herself, Thompson says the goal of Faye is simple: support.

"I think the biggest feedback I hear is like, 'Thank gosh it's done,'" she said.

What began as a way to save time has turned into something much bigger for families like the Beecherls — less stress, less guil,t and more time spent being present.

"It helps us all live a more fulfilling, better life that makes us all more present," Beecherl said.

Finding a village, virtually

And in a world where it still takes a village, some families are finding theirs — one task at a time.