Dallas Bike Ride returns after 7-year hiatus, bringing cyclists together for National Bike Month

May is National Bike Month, and if you're a cyclist, a few events are coming up that you might want to know about.

One is the Dallas bike ride, which is making its triumphant return for the first time since 2018.

"It just brings a sense of peace, calm, and it just puts me in a great headspace," said Tim O'Bryant, an avid cyclist.

He says his bike is like a time machine, taking him back to a different era.

"It just took me back to riding with my friends, riding in different neighborhoods, riding on the sidewalk streets. Literally going everywhere and riding all day," he said.

It's a feeling he lost as he grew up but found at the DC bike ride through the nation's capital.

"I had such an amazing time on a 20-mile, car-free ride. I was with cyclists of all ages, all riding styles. I've just never looked back," said O'Bryant.

O'Bryant moved to Dallas and, almost coincidentally, is bringing back the Dallas bike ride for the first time in seven years.

"Dallas bike ride is making its triumphant return," he said.

He's a ride ambassador for the event and is looking forward to riding with nearly 4,500 other riders through Dallas.

"Reunion Tower, the JFK Memorial, you're going to ride in the Bishop Arts District, the Design District. Just a few of the iconic landmarks that Dallas has to offer," said O'Bryant.

And on Saturday, May 17, O'Bryant will be riding through Dallas, but in his head, he's back in his childhood home of Michigan.

"When I hopped back on a bike, I don't know, it just brought me back to my childhood, and that inner child was very happy," he said.