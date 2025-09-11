Court document reveals gruesome details in beheading of Dallas motel manager

Editor's note: This story contains graphic details of an alleged murder.

An arrest affidavit released Thursday revealed gruesome new details in the beheading of a Dallas motel manager on Wednesday morning.

In a sworn statement to a Dallas County magistrate judge, a DPD detective said the suspect, 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, was involved in an argument Wednesday morning with the victim, 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah.

Both men worked at the Downtown Suites motel on Samuell Boulevard, east of Downtown. A witness, who is another motel employee, told police that she was cleaning a room with Cobos-Martinez when Nagamallaiah came to tell them not to use a washing machine that was broken.

The witness told police that Cobos-Martinez became upset with Nagamallaiah for having the witness "translate the communication instead of speaking to [Cobos-Martinez] directly."

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37. Dallas County Jail

Police say video evidence then showed Cobos-Martinez leave the room, pull out a machete and start attacking Nagamallaiah. The victim ran screaming, still under attack, toward the motel office where his wife and son were located.

Nagamallaiah's wife and son tried to intervene several times, police said, but Cobos-Martinez pushed them away and continued the attack. Cobos-Martinez then took Nagamallaiah's cell phone and key card from his pockets before again resuming the attack until Nagamallaiah's head "was removed from his body," police said.

"The suspect then kicked the [Nagamallaiah's] head twice into the parking lot and proceeded to pick it up and carry it to the dumpster and put it inside," the detective wrote.

As Cobos-Martinez walked away from the scene, police said a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck arrived and saw Cobos-Martinez still carrying the machete and covered in blood. The DFR unit followed Cobos-Martinez until police officers were able to take him into custody.

Police said Cobos-Martinez admitted to the crime in an interview with a detective.

Cobos-Martinez is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a capital murder charge. Jail records also show an immigration hold.