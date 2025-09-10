One person arrested in connection to deadly stabbing at Dallas motel, police say

Dallas police are responding to a reported stabbing at a motel east of Downtown.

Numerous police units and paramedics responded to the Downtown Suites on Samuell Boulevard around 9:30 Wednesday morning.

The Dallas Police Department said a suspect cut the victim "with an edged weapon several times," and paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Video from the CBS News Texas Chopper shows a body and a trail of blood outside of a room on the motel's ground floor.

Police say a suspect is in custody and charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.