Dallas-based Corner Bakery files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas-based Corner Bakery has filed for bankruptcy, according to court records.

The cafe chain filed on Feb. 22, and is seeking Chapter 11 protection. Under this protection, the company would be allowed to reorganize its debts while continuing operations.

Corner Bakery currently has over 100 restaurants across 20 states, 32 of which are located in Texas.

