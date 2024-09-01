Dallas Arboretum "Labor Day Family Fun Weekend" features special events, extended hours

DALLAS — The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens has you covered if you're staying in the metroplex and looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend.

The Labor Day Family Fun Weekend features live entertainment, tasting and cooking demonstrations, selfie walls, and extended hours.

The Dallas Arboretum has lots of special events for adults and kids this Labor Day weekend on both Sunday and Monday, including the Country Critters Petting Zoo. You can get up close and personal with rabbits, chickens, goats, ducks, and a miniature Jerusalem donkey. The petting zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The special events include complimentary entrance to the Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Gardens with paid general admission. Children can explore interactive exhibits, gardens, and hands-on STEM activities.

A Tasteful Place, the food garden with views of downtown Dallas, will feature tastings and seasonal recipes.

The gardens open at 8 a.m. with special Labor Day weekend events starting at 9 a.m. The arboretum stays open until 5 p.m.

Dallas Arboretum vice president of programs Dustin Miller hopes the 66-acre facility can be a retreat for those taking a staycation for the holiday.

"We can be a great escape who want to stay close to home," Miller said. "We're a garden for all, so we really enjoy folks bringing out the whole family and making the experience their own, whether it's bringing a picnic or taking part in our activities and really using the garden as your home base for the weekend."

You can get tickets online or at the gate for the Labor Day weekend festivities.