Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather

Daily rain and storms expected for North Texas over Labor Day weekend

By Collin Myers

/ CBS Texas

North Texas readies for weekend thunderstorms
North Texas readies for weekend thunderstorms 03:06

NORTH TEXAS - The NAM 3km model accurately predicts hit-or-miss storms over the next several days, showing the stalled front and its slow progression. Storm chances will likely peak during the diurnal maximum heating of the day, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could be strong, with gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Widespread severe weather is not expected.

1.png

Sunday is trending towards more widespread coverage across the region, according to a few models, so that's something to monitor. 

2.png
3.png

TROPICS: First, the NHC has placed a small chance of formation for the aggravated disturbance off the Texas coast, and although formation is unlikely, some models try to organize this cluster. Also, we'll have to see how this evolves and potentially affects our moisture here.

4.png

The medium chance of formation shown in orange is something we'll want to watch closely for the Gulf. Many models are trending toward bringing this into the very warm Gulf waters, which are between 85-95 degrees Fahrenheit. (80 degrees is generally the "floor" for sustaining a hurricane). This could become a major storm if it enters the Gulf next week into the following week. Of note: the European ensembles show this already with a small chance of becoming a hurricane, which is very unusual this far out, almost a week and a half. This storm bears watching.

5.png

Rainfall projections through next week haven't changed much. Isolated higher amounts are always in play with stalling or trailing storms.

6.png

 Here's the seven-day forecast:

7.png

 Have a safe and wonderful Labor Day weekend!

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.