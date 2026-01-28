Emergency crews respond to multiple crashes across North Texas due to icy road conditions

Several crashes have been reported across North Texas Wednesday morning, as roadways remain icy and hazardous following a winter storm that swept through the region this past weekend.

In Grapevine, police said at about 3:40 a.m., crews responded to a multiple-vehicle crash involving two 18-wheelers in the eastbound lanes of W Highway 114. According to the incident report, an 18-wheeler crashed due to the icy conditions, leading to a second one crashing in the area.

Police said the highway will be shut down as crews work to clear the scene. No injuries were reported in the incident.

In Irving, police advised drivers Wednesday morning to take it slow after officers responded to multiple crashes and traffic hazards related to the icy conditions. Police said the problem area includes SH 183.

"If you must be out, please slow down, increase your following distance, and use extra caution. If travel isn't necessary, consider staying home until conditions improve," the Irving Police Department said in a statement. "Your safety is our priority. Please drive carefully and look out for one another."

A warm-up is expected to happen by Wednesday afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid-40s, aiding in the melting process. By Thursday, temperatures will be in the mid-50s.