Crisp mornings ahead for North Texas, Hurricane Milton threatens Florida's west coast

North Texans enjoy calm, clear weather as Hurricane Milton gains strength in Gulf

North Texans enjoy calm, clear weather as Hurricane Milton gains strength in Gulf

North Texans enjoy calm, clear weather as Hurricane Milton gains strength in Gulf

NORTH TEXAS – A dry cold front moved through earlier today, shifting our winds out of the north and ushering in drier air.

The tinge of mugginess we have felt the past few days disappears through Wednesday.

A great night to check out the State Fair!

Drier air will be in place Tuesday morning, with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area.

It will feel crisp and refreshing. Expect an even better morning on Wednesday!

While the front isn't bringing drastically cooler temperatures, we will be a few degrees cooler tomorrow afternoon.

It's perfect weather for checking out Autumn at the Arboretum, with highs in the mid-80s and lots of sunshine.

Our stretch of dry days, combined with the drop in humidity, means our fire threat is returning.

Please avoid any activities that may spark a fire.

High pressure remains in control of our weather through the weekend.

Plan for more sunshine and temperatures back to the lower 90s by the weekend.

Major Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified earlier today into a Category 5 hurricane.

As of 4 p.m., it has 180 mph winds, with hurricane-force winds extending 30 miles from the center.

The storm is headed for the west coast of Florida, likely making landfall late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning around the Tampa Bay area.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings are in place along the west coast.

Storm surge of 8 to 12 feet is possible near and to the south of where the eye makes landfall.

This will be a devastating storm that could bring 5 to 10 inches of rain across the state, deadly storm surge, and winds in excess of 100 mph at landfall.

As it enters the eastern Gulf of Mexico, it will encounter dry air and wind shear, which could help weaken the storm a bit before it hits Florida.

But it will likely still be a major hurricane at landfall.

Please make sure your family and friends in Florida are taking this storm seriously and following the instructions of local officials.

The last time the Tampa Bay area had a direct hit from a hurricane was October 25, 1921.

A Category 3 hurricane made landfall near Tarpon Springs and brought an 11-foot storm surge.