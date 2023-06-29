Crews battling large fire near Possum Kingdom Lake

PALO PINTO COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Crews are battling a large fire in Palo Pinto County Thursday morning.

The Storage fire, located a few miles south of Possum Kingdom Lake, is an estimated 511 acres and is 40% contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says crews made "slow but good" progress last night with building a containment line.

No homes have been reported lost or damaged.