Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews battling large fire near Possum Kingdom Lake

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

PALO PINTO COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Crews are battling a large fire in Palo Pinto County Thursday morning. 

The Storage fire, located a few miles south of Possum Kingdom Lake, is an estimated 511 acres and is 40% contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says crews made "slow but good" progress last night with building a containment line. 

No homes have been reported lost or damaged.

At the request of the Palo Pinto County Emergency Manager. Mineral Wells Fire is assisting on the current wildfire near...

Posted by Mineral Wells Fire & EMS on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

First published on June 29, 2023 / 7:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.