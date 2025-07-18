Watch CBS News
Deadly crash on SH 360 in Arlington prompts road closures ahead of morning rush hour

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
A deadly crash involving a pedestrian prompted a large portion of State Highway 360 in Arlington to shut down Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. at SH 360 and Randol Mill Road, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. 

Arlington police said SH 360 is shut down southbound at Avenue J. At 6:30 a.m., traffic was backed up for several miles on SH 360.

These lanes will be closed for about three hours, according to police. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

