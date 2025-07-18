Deadly crash on SH 360 in Arlington prompts road closures ahead of morning rush hour
A deadly crash involving a pedestrian prompted a large portion of State Highway 360 in Arlington to shut down Friday morning.
The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. at SH 360 and Randol Mill Road, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Arlington police said SH 360 is shut down southbound at Avenue J. At 6:30 a.m., traffic was backed up for several miles on SH 360.
These lanes will be closed for about three hours, according to police.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.