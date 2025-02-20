Watch CBS News
Cowboys' Zack Martin announces retirement after 11-year career

Nine-time Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin has informed the Dallas Cowboys of his plans to retire after an 11-year career with the team, multiple sources say.

Martin was drafted by the Cowboys in 2014 after playing college football at the University of Notre Dame.

During his time with the Cowboys, Martin was named First-team All-Pro seven times (2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023) and second-team All-Pro twice (2015, 2017). He was also a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

