Cowboys unveil special chicken nuggets that highlight Thanksgiving Day meal lineup

ARLINGTON — Some of you may have already started prepping your Thanksgiving Day meal. That is certainly the case at AT&T Stadium in Arlington where they are preparing a Thanksgiving Day meal for nearly 100,000 Cowboys fans

They're cooking up something new at Jerry World.

"This season, we are very excited to introduce one of our new concepts, the Tyson Dallas Cowboys nuggets," announced George Wasai, the VP of Food and Beverages at AT&T Stadium.

The star-shaped chicken nuggets might be Rowdy's new favorites, and they headline the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day lunch lineup.

Everyone with a ticket will have access to things like the Thanksgiving hand pie, Thanksgiving bowl and the colossal Thanksgiving sandwich.

"It has everything you could think of on it. You've got your mac and cheese, your stuffing, your smoked turkey, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce – all on one buttery bun," said concessions chef Heather Fuller.

It's recommended you split this "sammy" with a friend.

The staff will be up bright and early to cook almost 15,000 lbs of turkey, enough to feed close to 90,000 hungry football fans.

"We got 4 a.m., Heather, we got 8 a.m., we load it, and we upload it," said Marcelo Vasquez, the culinary director at AT&T.

However, the most important thing to these chefs is to ensure every fan has a special Thanksgiving.

"We don't take it lightly that people make it part of their tradition to come and spend Thanksgiving with us. You know, I love whenever I run into a family and they say, 'Man, I look forward to this every year, I can't wait to get my bowl,' or 'I can't wait to try your Thanksgiving roll.' It's an honor people make it part of their tradition to come and spend it with us," said Fuller.

Win or lose, you won't leave hungry.

Kick-off for Thursday's game is at 3:30 p.m. when the Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Lunch will be served starting at 1:30 p.m., when the stadium doors open.