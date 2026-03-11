Cowboys trade defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to Titans in late‑round pick swap, per reports

The Dallas Cowboys have traded defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to the Tennessee Titans in a swap of late‑round draft picks, according to multiple reports.

Thomas, 30, reunites with Titans head coach Robert Saleh, who coached him for more than two seasons with the New York Jets. He also previously worked with the Titans' defensive line coach, Aaron Whitecotton.

The move comes shortly after Dallas sent fellow defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers for a third‑round pick.

Thomas appeared in 16 games with two starts for the Cowboys last season, finishing with 27 tackles and one pass deflection. He posted a career‑best five sacks in 2023 while playing a rotational role with the Jets.

A former No. 3 overall pick by the 49ers in 2017, Thomas has recorded 239 tackles, 18.5 sacks, and 36 tackles for loss across 131 career games.

The Cowboys have not publicly commented on the trade.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.