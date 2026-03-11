Cowboys trade Osa Odighizuwa to 49ers for 2026 third‑round pick, per reports

The Dallas Cowboys have traded defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2026 third‑round draft pick (No. 92 overall), according to multiple reports.

Odighizuwa, 27, is coming off a 2025 season in which he recorded 44 tackles and 3.5 sacks across 17 games, his fifth year with Dallas after being selected in the third round (75th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The move adds future draft capital for the Cowboys and comes after the team bolstered its defensive front by acquiring edge rusher Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers earlier this offseason, a move that increased competition along the line.

For San Francisco, Odighizuwa provides an immediate boost to a defensive front that had been seeking interior help. Multiple outlets reported that the 49ers had been in contact with Dallas about the veteran lineman prior to finalizing the deal.

Odighizuwa played college football at UCLA from 2016 to 2020, earning First‑Team All‑Pac‑12 honors in 2020 before entering the NFL. He previously starred at David Douglas High School in Portland, Oregon.

Across his five seasons with the Cowboys, Odighizuwa appeared in 84 games and totaled 193 tackles, 14.5 sacks, one pass deflection, and two forced fumbles.

The Cowboys have not publicly commented on the trade.

