Cowboys' Miles Sanders to miss rest of season with knee, ankle injuries, report says

Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders will miss the rest of the season due to knee and ankle injuries, according to CBS Sports.

Sanders is expected to be placed on injured reserve soon.

With Sanders sidelined, rookie Jaydon Blue will move up the depth chart as the No. 2 running back behind starter Javonte Williams. Blue had just seven yards on four touches in his debut, while Williams continued to handle the majority of the backfield work.

Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said the team is "fired up" about Blue's potential in the role.

Sanders' absence is a setback for Dallas' running back depth, but the team appears confident in Blue's ability to contribute as the season progresses.