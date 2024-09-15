Cowboys' linebacker Buddy Johnson recalls childhood lessons that changed his life

NORTH TEXAS — Cowboys linebacker Buddy Johnson's path to the NFL began with early childhood lessons that made him the player he is today.

The Kimball High School alum carries the weight of one memory that became a life-altering decision. His mother told him he couldn't go to the movies; instead, he had to finish packing his bags to travel to his new college, Texas A&M.

"The next morning, I ended up getting a call that the person I was supposed to go with ended up getting shot and killed," said Buddy Johnson. "So pretty much when I was in college, a week later, I had to come back to his funeral."

Johnson honored his childhood friend LD by wearing his high school number and pursuing the duo's dream of making it to the NFL.

"So I knew that I had to stay focused and try to stay locked in, and if I couldn't stay locked in, I would at least know that my friend would want to do the things that we talked about. We both talked about coming to the league and playing pro."

Anyone who knew Johnson in his hometown will attest that his work ethic was unmatched and the Oak Cliff native was destined for greatness.

"His attitude, his personality was calm, now when he got on the field, he turned into a different person," said Michael McConico. "When he got on the field, he went hard at everything he did."

Coach Mike, as the neighborhood kids call him, has been coaching youth football for over 20 years and has played a pivotal role in Johnson's life and the lives of his two older brothers.

"On Friday nights, I would always have my team bring their bags to practice, and they would come to my house Friday nights," said McConico. "That would help them bond and get closer to each other, and we had better teams that way."

Playing for the center runs deeper than learning just the fundamentals of the game and has proven to have a bigger impact on the young athletes in the community.

"I think the center for me is where I started to develop into who I am because I can't name a position that I didn't play," said Johnson. "I started at center, hiking the ball, and I wore number 50."

It took trying out just about every position the game offers, but it was clear his body frame and skill set would best suit linebacker if he wanted to play at the highest level.

The Aggies team captain led the SEC's top-ranked defense in 2020, so when draft day came, Johnson was optimistic that his childhood team would call his name.

"When I saw the phone ring, I was praying. I was like, 'I hope it's Dallas. Please let it be Dallas,'" Johnson said. "Dallas was on the clock."

Instead, Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin was on the phone. Johnson would only remain with the team for one season before being waived. Since being drafted, Johnson has played for four different teams before signing to Dallas' practice squad in 2023.

Fast forward to 2024, Johnson reached the ultimate goal.

"Making the 53-man roster is one thing. But I think making the 53-man roster for your hometown team is a way bigger deal. My mom used to cook on Sunday, and we're all watching the Cowboys and the Mavericks," said Johnson. "It's a big deal for my family."

Wearing No.57 for the Cowboys is something the linebacker doesn't take for granted and is a big reason why he started his foundation, "Everybody needs a Buddy."