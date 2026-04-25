Cowboys finish 2026 NFL draft with depth as defensive reset takes shape

After earning high marks for their early‑round work, the Dallas Cowboys kept the momentum going on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL draft, adding more developmental pieces to close out a well‑regarded draft class.

In all, the Cowboys added five defensive and two offensive players through their picks.

Cowboys overhaul defense across the board

Dallas owner Jerry Jones said the Cowboys have completely rebuilt their defense, adding first‑round talent, overhauling the coaching staff, bringing in nine new defensive players, and shifting their entire defensive philosophy under Brian Schottenheimer.

"We have changed the concept of what we're doing defensively," Jones said in a post‑draft news conference. "The facts are that we have executed on – we've got to see exactly how it's going to be – but we've executed on a dramatic change."

CBS News Texas

Day 3: Cowboys add tackle, corner, edge rusher

On Saturday, Dallas opened the afternoon by taking Penn State offensive tackle Drew Shelton at No. 112, a long, athletic lineman projected as a swing‑tackle option with room to grow.

"We really like his smooth footwork," Schottenheimer said. "He's a good athlete, plays well in space."

At No. 114, the Cowboys turned to Florida corner Devin Moore, a rangy defender with length and ball skills who fits their prototype on the perimeter.

Will McClay, the Cowboys' vice president of player personnel, called Moore a "long athletic corner that can play press, he can play off, he can play zone schemes."

Dallas stayed focused on the trenches at No. 137, selecting Alabama edge rusher LT Overton, a former five‑star recruit known for his burst and ability to move around the front.

"Versatility does matter in this defense, and then playing at the high level that he did at Alabama, we feel like he can come in here and contribute at a level right now that can help the defense," McClay said.

The Cowboys wrapped up Day 3 in the seventh round with East Carolina wide receiver Anthony Smith at No. 218, adding speed and developmental depth to the receiving group.

Defense‑first approach defined early draft

The Day 3 additions continued a defense‑first approach throughout the draft.

On Day 1, Dallas landed Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 and Central Florida edge rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 23.

"That first pick, we got lucky on that one to be able to do that," Jones said. "He's a fabulous football player."

The team stayed on that path on Day 2, drafting Michigan edge rusher Jaishawn Barham in the third round at No. 92.

Dallas also made a move outside the draft, acquiring 49ers linebacker Dee Winters for a fifth‑round pick (No. 152). Winters, a former TCU standout who started 17 games for San Francisco last season, is expected to compete for immediate snaps in the Cowboys' revamped defense.