Coppell ISD volunteers door-knock to recruit for public school enrollment ahead of state voucher program

Public schools across the state are losing students, and they are facing a new threat of families choosing private schools using state-funded vouchers.

That's leaving districts like Coppell ISD in a position they never thought they'd be in – recruiting. Volunteers are taking a new, yet old-fashioned approach.

"The dynamics have just changed so much," parent and city councilmember, Kevin Evels, said. "There is so much more competition, and I think as a parent, that's the oddest thing to me."

Grassroots approach to recruiting students

Every day for weeks, a group of parents, teachers and city leaders organize a route to knock on every door in their district and share why families should choose Coppell ISD.

CBS News reporter Lacey Beasley asked, "Advertising feels like a private school ball game or a charter school ball game. Is it a public-school ball game now?"

"I think it is now, unfortunately," parent and school board member, Nichole Bentley, answered. "When you said, did you think we'd see ourselves here? Over the last 10 years, I think yes. Our country, our community is built on people having access to free public education that is high quality and good, and it's a game changer for so many people, and it's a right, and it's what our taxes pay for."

Coppell ISD enrollment continues to fall

The district is facing declining enrollment and has been for years.

They graduated 1,036 seniors in 2025, but the incoming kindergarten class sank.

This school year has 607 kindergarteners. Last school year, according to the Texas Education Agency, it was 708.

When there's a drop in enrollment, there's a drop in funding from the state, and that means the district must downsize to make up for its $8.5 million budget deficit.

The Coppell ISD school board voted to close Pinkerton Elementary this school year. Though in a rare move, they voted in October to keep Town Center Elementary open, whereas most district boards vote to close schools when faced with the issue.

"When something happens, and you hear your school might potentially close, it wakes a lot of people up," said Nevels.

Most of the doors go unanswered, though for the ones that are home, neighbors said the conversation was worth it.

"It's always good as someone who has been living in this city for so long to be asked what's important," said Maya Resh, Coppell resident.

These volunteers believed this is the new normal for public schools.

Either recruit now or get left behind.

Coppell ISD is hosting its School Choice Fair on Wednesday, Jan. 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Coppell High School.

There, you can learn more about the district and its limited open enrollment.