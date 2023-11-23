Cool, cloudy skies for your Thanksgiving forecast

NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking sun, clouds and mild weather for our Thanksgiving holiday! Then, big changes arrive for the weekend.

As we move through this Thursday, after a chilly start, highs will climb into the mid 60s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds in North Texas. While most areas will be dry, a few sprinkles are possible southeast of the Metroplex this afternoon. Most of the rain will be in Central and East Texas.

High temperatures will be mild, reaching the mid 60s by afternoon.

If you're going to the Dallas Cowboys game today at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, expect partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 60s around kickoff.

Tonight, temperatures will be in the low 40s under partly cloudy skies.

On Black Friday, we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s.

Big changes are coming for your weekend.

A cold front will push into the area Saturday, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Rain chances will increase across the area Saturday afternoon and evening into early Sunday morning. Rain chances are around 50% Saturday night.

Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday. But by Sunday, with the front to our southeast, highs will sink into the low 50s. Winds will be breezy from the northwest, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Monday and Tuesday.