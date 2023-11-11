Cool and mostly cloudy weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Our Veterans Day is starting off cloudy, with a little drizzle and temperatures in the mid 50s. If you are headed out to any parades, you will likely want an extra layer. Clouds will break up a bit this afternoon as temperatures top out in the low 60s.

Partly cloudy skies tonight will allow temperatures to cool into the upper 40s. The clouds fill back in midday Sunday holding temperatures in the mid 60s for the afternoon. A low pressure system will track through Central Texas and bring a few showers to the area late Sunday into early Tuesday Morning. Shower activity will mainly be focused south of I-20 and remain light, but a few showers could make their way into DFW.

The low pulls away from the area Tuesday afternoon taking the rain with it and allowing some sunshine to return midweek. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the low/mid 70s by week's end.