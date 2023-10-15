Watch CBS News
Cool and breezy start to the week

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

You'll have a cool and breezy start to the week
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Temperatures are staying in the upper 60s with breezy northerly winds Sunday. 

There will be widespread temperatures in the 40s with clear skies.

High pressure continues to build in for the start of the week, so keep the sunglasses handy with bright blue skies. Temperatures remain about 10 degrees below for Monday, only reaching the upper 60s.

Enjoy the cool weather early in the week, because we are back to the upper 80s by week's end.

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on October 15, 2023 / 7:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

