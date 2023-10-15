You'll have a cool and breezy start to the week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Temperatures are staying in the upper 60s with breezy northerly winds Sunday.

There will be widespread temperatures in the 40s with clear skies.

High pressure continues to build in for the start of the week, so keep the sunglasses handy with bright blue skies. Temperatures remain about 10 degrees below for Monday, only reaching the upper 60s.

Enjoy the cool weather early in the week, because we are back to the upper 80s by week's end.