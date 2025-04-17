Collin County warns of potential measles exposure after visit from contagious individual

Collin County is issuing warnings about potential exposure to measles after an individual with measles spent time in Plano during April.

Collin County Health Care Services did not say where the individual was from; however, it did say that the person visited three shopping areas in the county on April 10-12 while infectious.

Locations visited on April 10 are below:

Walmart, 6001 N. Central Expressway, Plano, 75023; exact time unknown

Locations visited on April 11 are below:

Walmart, 6001 N. Central Expressway, Plano, 75023; 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. April 12

Ross Dress For Less, 3300 N. Central Expressway, Plano, 75074; 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree, 2404 K Avenue, Plano, 75074; in the evening, exact time unknown

Collin County Health Care Services is collaborating closely with the Texas Department of State Health Services to monitor this situation.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be transmitted from person to person through the air or contaminated surfaces.

Measles can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area. Measles can lead to serious health complications. If you were at any of these locations during the specified dates and are not vaccinated against measles or are unsure of your immunity, you may be at risk of contracting measles.

People who visited known locations during the specified times should:

Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles infection.

Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, have an infant or have a weakened immune system, regardless of vaccination history.

Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from four days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop).

If symptoms develop, stay at home and avoid school, work and any large gatherings. Call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not enter a healthcare facility before calling and making them aware of your measles exposure and symptoms. The health department can assist healthcare providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.

Collin County Health Care Services said anyone who was at the venues on the dates listed above should monitor themselves for measles symptoms through April 20.

The symptoms of measles

High fever, up to 105°F

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Sore throat

Rash: typically appears 3–5 days after initial symptoms, starting on the face and spreading downward



