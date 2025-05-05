3 injured after possible lightning strike sparks house fire in Colleyville, officials say

Three people were injured after a possible lightning strike hit a Colleyville home, catching it on fire Monday afternoon, the fire department said.

At about 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the reported blaze in the 2500 block of Twelve Oaks Lane.

Colleyville FD said three adult victims were found and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said Glenhope Elementary was placed on "secure," and residents were asked to avoid the area, as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation, but the department said it's believed to be lightning.

Severe storm chances increase in North Texas

Scattered showers and storms moved into North Texas Monday afternoon, bringing widespread lightning and crashes of thunder into the area. A widespread and impactful round of storms is expected late Monday night through much of Tuesday.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday for the flooding rain, damaging winds, large hail and a low-end tornado threat mainly in the south sides of North Texas.