Coldest air of the season and first freeze for some across North Texas: First Alert Weather Day Friday morning

NORTH TEXAS — It was the coldest day since February 17, with the high only reaching 52 degrees in the afternoon. The cold feels even more extreme since Wednesday topped out at a record-breaking 83 degrees, a 31-degree change in just 24 hours.

The cold air settles across North Texas overnight. The cloud cover will slowly lessen, meaning the heat from the surface will radiate outward into the atmosphere. This will promote freezing temperatures on Friday morning. Hence, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning to warn folks about the dangers of morning temperatures as low as 28 degrees.

In fact, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday morning to emphasize the dangers of the freezing weather. It is important to bring any sensitive plants as well as pets indoors.

In addition to the Friday morning freeze, winds will remain breezy. The windchill value will make it feel even cooler outside. For instance, DFW is forecasted to be 35 degrees but with the northerly wind, the windchill will make it feel more like 31 throughout the morning.

Friday afternoon will be chilly; however, sunshine will return for a pleasant start to the weekend. Another dry cold front will move through on Saturday, bringing additional freezing concerns into the mornings for Sunday and Monday. But the peak heat will be sitting around average continuing into the afternoons.

Conditions stay dry until moisture builds in the forecast, which will bring a chance of rainfall Tuesday through Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest updates.