Sunny, quiet, and warm days ahead for Dallas-Fort Worth

After a cold and cloudy weekend across North Texas, high pressure brought us the return of the sunshine.

Despite the clear sky, a northerly wind kept us below average Monday, topping out in the upper 60s.

By Tuesday, our winds shift more southerly, which will give us a gradual boost in temperatures by the midweek.

Lows Tuesday will not be quite as cold, starting off in the middle 40s for the metroplex.

By Tuesday afternoon, highs return to the lower to middle 70s, with abundant sunshine.

Wednesday will be a warm and breezy one, out ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect highs in the low to middle 80s, with gusty conditions at times.

The front begins to move through Thursday, but it's a dry cold front, so we're not looking at rain chances with its passage, just a slight cool down from the low to mid-80s, back into the middle 70s by Friday.

Highs start to rebound once again into the weekend, and we hang onto the sunshine. Some spots will be looking to approach 90° by the end of the weekend.