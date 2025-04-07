Watch CBS News
Local News

Sunny, quiet, and warm days ahead for Dallas-Fort Worth

By Scott Padgett, McKenna King

/ CBS Texas

Quiet, dry weather in store for North Texas
Quiet, dry weather in store for North Texas 02:00

After a cold and cloudy weekend across North Texas, high pressure brought us the return of the sunshine.

Despite the clear sky, a northerly wind kept us below average Monday, topping out in the upper 60s.

download.png

By Tuesday, our winds shift more southerly, which will give us a gradual boost in temperatures by the midweek.

Lows Tuesday will not be quite as cold, starting off in the middle 40s for the metroplex.

download.png

By Tuesday afternoon, highs return to the lower to middle 70s, with abundant sunshine.

download.png

Wednesday will be a warm and breezy one, out ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect highs in the low to middle 80s, with gusty conditions at times.

The front begins to move through Thursday, but it's a dry cold front, so we're not looking at rain chances with its passage, just a slight cool down from the low to mid-80s, back into the middle 70s by Friday.

Highs start to rebound once again into the weekend, and we hang onto the sunshine. Some spots will be looking to approach 90° by the end of the weekend.

download.png
Scott Padgett
Scott-Padgett_cbsdfw.jpg

Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.