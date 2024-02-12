Cold Tuesday morning but sunny, mild afternoon

NORTH TEXAS - Hopefully you caught Scott's forecast after the game Sunday night and weren't surprised with how cold it was this morning!

It's been breezy and sunny Monday afternoon which has allowed temps to warm into the 50s. The winds will calm overnight though, leading to another very chilly start to your Tuesday!

Winds should still be pretty light by daybreak Tuesday, so wind chills won't be a huge issue. Those southerly winds along with abundant sunshine will help to warm us into the 60s Tuesday afternoon.

And we're just getting started with our workweek warm-up! Highs will be nearing 70° for the second half of the work week, but peep that major cooldown into Saturday.

A strong cold front will bring low rain chances to North Texas on Friday (20% or less, mainly south and east of the metroplex). The story with this cold front won't be the rain…it'll be the cold air moving in behind it along with strong northerly winds.

If we have to deal with yet another weekend cooldown, at least we'll be able to see the sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Southerly winds will return on Sunday and temperatures will moderate a bit.

And it looks like we'll get to enjoy warmer weather next week, too!