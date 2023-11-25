Cold front brings a few showers and gusty winds

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Rain moved in from the west and we can expect occasional rain overnight as a cold front sweeps across North Texas turning the winds around to the north.

Rain chances peak overnight. We should wake up Sunday with brisk winds and partly cloudy skies.

After five days in a row of highs in the 60s, we'll barely make it into the 50s on Sunday. Expect wind gusts up to 35mph, especially in the first half of the day.

Skies will clear overnight heading into Monday as everyone heads back to work and back to school after the long Thanksgiving holiday. Make sure to have a winter coat on. DFW Airport will be close to its first freeze of the season.

It'll take a couple of days to climb out of the cold. We'll end a dry month with some rain chances that go into December. There could be some stronger storms on Thursday. The First Alert Weather team is monitoring the risk and will keep you informed.