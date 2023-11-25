Watch CBS News
Cold front brings a few showers and gusty winds

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Passing showers Saturday night into Sunday morning, then cold and windy
Passing showers Saturday night into Sunday morning, then cold and windy 02:27

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Rain moved in from the west and we can expect occasional rain overnight as a cold front sweeps across North Texas turning the winds around to the north.

download.png

Rain chances peak overnight. We should wake up Sunday with brisk winds and partly cloudy skies.

download.png

After five days in a row of highs in the 60s, we'll barely make it into the 50s on Sunday. Expect wind gusts up to 35mph, especially in the first half of the day.

download.png

Skies will clear overnight heading into Monday as everyone heads back to work and back to school after the long Thanksgiving holiday. Make sure to have a winter coat on. DFW Airport will be close to its first freeze of the season.

download.png

It'll take a couple of days to climb out of the cold. We'll end a dry month with some rain chances that go into December. There could be some stronger storms on Thursday. The First Alert Weather team is monitoring the risk and will keep you informed.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 6:59 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

