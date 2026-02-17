Stephen Colbert interview with James Talarico puts Texas Senate race in the spotlight

An interview between Texas Democrat James Talarico and late-night host Stephen Colbert never aired on television, but it is drawing widespread attention online as the U.S. Senate primary race heats up.

"The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert criticized CBS on Monday, saying the network would not allow his interview with U.S Senate Democratic candidate James Talarico to air due to new guidance from the FCC for daytime talk shows and late-night TV programs, which requires the shows to provide equal time to opposing candidates.

Instead, "The Late Show" posted the interview on YouTube, where FCC rules don't apply.

Colbert interview draws national attention

In the interview, Talarico and Colbert discussed the issue.

"They are trying to control what we watch, what we say, what we read, and this is the most dangerous kind of cancel culture, the kind that comes from the top," Talarico said.

CBS said in a statement: "THE LATE SHOW was not prohibited by CBS from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico. The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule for two other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and presented options for how the equal time for other candidates could be fulfilled. THE LATE SHOW decided to present the interview through its YouTube channel with on-air promotion on the broadcast rather than potentially providing the equal-time options."

Talarico also focused on economic inequality, education and the role of religion in government.

"The real fight in this country is not left versus right, it is top versus bottom," Talarico said.

He also emphasized his biggest current political concerns.

"They are closing our schools, gutting our healthcare, and raising our taxes while they cut taxes for their billionaire donors," he said.

The moment gave Talarico national exposure just as early voting began in Texas.

Jasmine Crockett responds while casting her early vote

His primary opponent, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, was casting her ballot Tuesday at the Oak Lawn Library in Dallas when asked if she had been offered a similar opportunity. She did not answer whether she had, but said she has appeared on late-night and daytime shows before.

"I have done Colbert a number of times, I have done 'The View' a number of times, I have done Kimmel a number of times. I have done all of these shows a number of times. We did receive information suggesting that the federal government did not shut down this segment," Crockett said.

She said she plans to release a further statement on the matter soon.

She also expressed confidence in her campaign's strength.

"I just need people to decide that they're going to show up today and vote for the fighter that they know I am," she said.

When asked about Talarico, she said she believes she can win.

"There is no evidence that, even if James were to make it through the general election, he would win the seat," Crockett said.

Despite competing against each other in the Democratic primary, both candidates voiced optimism about Texas turning blue, even after more than three decades without a statewide Democratic victory.

"I believe Donald Trump is worried we're about to flip Texas," Talarico said.

Crockett said, "Texas, we can do this, this is about believing in ourselves."

SMU professor breaks down electability, primary matchups

Matthew Wilson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University, said the political landscape in Texas remains challenging for Democrats, but outcomes can shift based on candidates and turnout.

"I do think it's possible, I think it is very possible. I think it depends, to some degree, on the nominees," Wilson said.

In the Republican primary, he said, Sen. John Cornyn is expected to draw voters loyal to President Trump, while Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton could appeal to voters who believe Cornyn has not gone far enough in fighting for conservative priorities.

"The ideal scenario for Republican strategists is to have Jasmine Crockett face John Cornyn. ... The ideal scenario for Democratic strategists is to have James Talarico face Ken Paxton," Wilson said.

"It really just boils down to perceived electability," he said.

Early voting in Texas runs through Feb. 27 ahead of the March 3 primary election.