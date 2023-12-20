Cloudy Wednesday ahead of a soggy stretch of weather

NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking several rounds of showers and storms for your holiday weekend.

As we move through this Wednesday, we'll see a good deal of clouds today, but we'll also see some sunshine. The day will be dry. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Tonight, lows will be in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Grab your rain gear! We're tracking a soggy stretch of weather, starting Thursday through the holiday weekend.

With a rich flow pattern from the Gulf of Mexico, along with a slow-moving cold front from the west, we'll have several days of on and off rain. Some of the rain could be heavy.

On Thursday, a few isolated showers are possible during the morning. However, rain chances will ramp up by afternoon and evening. The rain chance is at 40%. Even higher amounts are expected overnight into Friday morning. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 60s.

For Friday, we'll likely see rain for at least the first half of the day in North Texas. Rain chances are around 50%. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Later Friday night, the showers will move back in. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

On Saturday, the cold front will be west of us. Still, we'll see a few scattered showers and isolated storms as we move through the day. Some of the rain could be heavy. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

The rain could also be heavy into Christmas Eve on Sunday as the cold front sweeps through North Texas. A few storms are likely. It's still a little early to tell if we'll have severe weather, so stay tuned. Highs will be near 70!

Parts of North Texas could see between 1 and 3 inches of rain during this soggy stretch. Watch out for localized flooding.

By Christmas Day, the rain is expected to be east of North Texas, giving way to partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Highs will be in upper 50s to near 60.