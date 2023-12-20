Watch CBS News

Cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s

As we move through this Wednesday, we'll see a good deal of clouds today, but we'll also see some sunshine. The day will be dry with highs in the mid 60s and lows later in the evening will be in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.
