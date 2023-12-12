Cloudy skies, chilly start to your Tuesday

NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking clouds and rain on the way.

CBS News Texas

As we move through your Tuesday, we'll see increasing clouds over North Texas. No rain is expected, but at times, our sky conditions will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will climb into the 60s after a chilly start to the day.

Tonight, we'll see partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 40s.

On Wednesday, much of the day will be cloudy and cool. Highs will be in the upper 50s. A couple of showers are possible mainly west of I-35W and Hwy. 281 Wednesday. Much of the Metroplex will be dry.

Highs on Thursday will be in the low 60s. There is a slight chance of rain west of I-35W during the day. But higher rain chances arrive with an upper-level low late Thursday into Friday.

As low pressure tracks toward North Texas on Friday, rain will be likely. In fact, we'll see a cold rain in our area during the morning and afternoon.

Right now, the threat for severe weather is low. The rain chance is at 70%. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.

A shower or two could linger into Saturday, but your day will not be a washout. Otherwise, we'll see partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.

Highs will be near 60 degrees on Sunday.