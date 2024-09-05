Cloudy, humid Thursday ahead for North Texans

Storms possible southeast of Dallas later on Thursday

Storms possible southeast of Dallas later on Thursday

Storms possible southeast of Dallas later on Thursday

NORTH TEXAS – Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies hovered over Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning but some North Texans may have been lucky enough to get some peeks of sunshine.

CBS News Texas

The cloud cover stuck around the Metroplex throughout the morning. A tropical low off of the northeast Texas coast will lift to the north through the day, increasing the Gulf moisture levels in North Texas.

CBS News Texas

Widespread rain isn't anticipated but there will be a 20% to 30% chance of isolated to scattered showers on Thursday. More rain is likely in counties further southeast while northwestern counties will likely remain dry.

CBS News Texas

The one difference North Texans will feel in the air on Thursday is the increased humidity. With high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, it is going to be more of an uncomfortable afternoon. The "feels-like" temperature will reach back into the mid-90s.

CBS News Texas

After Thursday, a cold front will bring drier air into North Texas just in time for the weekend, making for a beautiful forecast. Expect plenty of sunshine with low humidity, cool mornings and great afternoon temperatures with lows in the 60s.

CBS News Texas