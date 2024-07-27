Cleburne city workers hailed as heroes for saving choking child

CLEBURNE — Two Cleburne public works employees are being praised for saving a choking young child.

Destiny Shukers and Zackery Overmyer were on their way to clear a fallen tree from a power line when they noticed a distressed family at the corner of Williams Avenue and Main Street.

"He (Overmyer) jumped into action," Shukers said, referring to Overmyer. "He's a hero. He definitely knew what to do and he saved that little girl."

Shukers saw the family jumping out of a nearby car. She and Overmyer pulled over and found panicked parents with a 2-year-old girl who was choking, turning blue, and going limp.

Overmyer, a military veteran, hit the toddler on her back, eventually dislodging a piece of candy stuck in her throat.

"I was in the service," Overmyer said. "I got some medical experience through them. I also have a young daughter at home, too, so me being a curious father I watch videos in case something like that happens – but it was just adrenaline at the time."

Overmyer said the family was relieved, as they hugged him and thanked him for saving their daughter's life.