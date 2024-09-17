Clear skies for North Texas ahead of partial lunar eclipse

NORTH TEXAS – On Tuesday morning, parts of North Texas had some cloud cover moving through the area, but those clouds didn't last very long.

CBS News Texas

A ridge of high pressure in mid-levels continues building northeast through Tuesday and as that expands, it increases the temperatures in the forecast this week.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures climb above average and with the dew points forecast to be in the upper 60s and 70s, the "feels-like" temperatures are back to near 100 degrees or higher on some days.

CBS News Texas

While it will be hot and hotter thanks to the high-pressure system, the lack of cloud cover from the high pressure makes for a great night Tuesday to see the partial lunar eclipse.

CBS News Texas

The eclipse starts around 7:41 p.m. and then lasts until 11:47 p.m. The whole moon will be in the Penumbra aka "almost shadow" with only 8% of the moon having the earth's shadow directly on it. Either way, it will be a sight to see.

North Texas looks to be rain-free through the end of the week and into the weekend but some showers could pop up Sunday into Monday. However, the better rain chances arrive Tuesday to Wednesday with a stronger cold front in the forecast.

CBS News Texas