Civilian active shooter trainings held across North Texas this weekend

By CBS Texas Staff

As active shooter situations continue in Texas and the country, North Texas law enforcement said they want the public to be prepared.

They plan to hold dozens of what they call "Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events" training sessions on Saturday, June 28. It's a partnership between the North Texas Crime Commission and 30 other local agencies. 

Grand Prairie police said the classes are a chance for attendees to get the same training as law enforcement on active shooter situations.

"Police do an excellent job in responding to mass shooting situations, but it takes a while for them to be on site, and the people that are there ... anywhere where we might happen to be: in our churches or synagogues, shopping malls, or office buildings, etc., need to have early preparedness on what to do in those situations," a spokesperson for the event said. "That's what this training is about."

Grand Prairie police said no registration is required and the free course is open to all community members; check with the host for specific class times.

What is the CRASE system?

Based on the Avoid, Deny, Defend strategy, CRASE helps prepare participants to take decisive, life-saving
actions, Grand Prairie police said.

  • Avoid - Be aware of your surroundings, identify exits, and leave the area if safely possible.
  • Deny - If escape isn't an option, find a secure location. Lock or barricade doors and silence
  • electronic devices.
  • Defend - As a last resort, be prepared to protect yourself with whatever means necessary.

Additional topics include:

  • Real-life case studies
  • Human behavior during high-stress events
  • Developing a personal survival mindset
  • What to expect before, during, and after law enforcement response

CRASE classes in North Texas

Allen Police Department 
Stephen G. Terrel Rec Center
Cypress/Lantana Room, 1680 W. Exchange Pkwy., Allen, 75013

Blue Mound Police Department  
Blue Mound Police Station
Council Chambers, 301 S. Blue Mound, 76131

BNSF
Railway Tech Office Building
2400 Western Center Blvd., Fort Worth, 76131

Burleson Police Department   
Northpointe Church
2450 SW Wilshire Blvd., Burleson

Carrollton Police Department   
Carrollton PD
2025 E. Jackson Rd., Carrollton, 75006

Cedar Hill Police Department   
Traphene Hickman Library
450 Pioneer Trail, Cedar Hill, 76065

Colleyville Police Department     
Colleyville Public Library
110 Main St., 2nd floor, Colleyville, 76034

Dallas County Sheriff's Office
Dallas Sheriff's Academy
8401 S. Polk St., Dallas, 75232

Dallas PD/NTCC
Continental Gin Building
3309 Elm St., Dallas, 75226

Denison Police Department 
Parkside Baptist Church
301 N. Lilis Ln., Denison, 75020

Denton Police Department   
Denton Public Safety Training Center
719 E. Hickory, Denton, 76205

DFW Airport
DFW Airport Department of Public Safety
3600 S. 20th Ave., DFW Airport, 75261

Dalworthington Gardens Police Department     
2600 Roosevelt Dr., Arlington, 76016

Frisco Police Department     
Council Chambers
6101 Frisco Square Blvd. Frisco

Garland Police Department 
Garland Police Department Community Room
1891 Forest Ln., Garland, 75042 

Grand Prairie Police Department 
Church360
6450 S. Hwy 360, Grand Prairie, 75052

Grapevine Police Department 
Grapevine PSB Training Room
1007 Ira E. Woods Ave., Grapevine

Irving Police Department   
Texas Tech University DFW
4201 SH 161, 2nd floor, Suite 250 - near Walnut Hill Ln exit

Keller Police Department    
Keller Town Hall
1100 Bear Creek Pkwy, Keller, 76248

Kennedale Police Department      
Life Fellowship Church
611 N. Little School Rd., Kennedale

Lake Worth Police Department 
3805 Adam Grubb St., Lake Worth, 76135

Lewisville Police Department 
Thrive
1950 S. Valley Pkwy., Lewisville, 75067

Mansfield Police Department 
Mansfield Methodist Church
777 N Walnut Creek Dr, Mansfield, 76063  

Bethlehem Church
1188 W Broad St #500, Mansfield, 76063  

McKinney Police Department
City Hall, Fitzhugh Event Hall
401 E. Virginia St., McKinney, 75069

Mesquite Police Department 
City Hall
757 N. Galloway Ave. Training Room A & B, second floor

Richardson Police Department   
200 N Greenville Ave Richardson

Rockwall County
Rockwall County Court House - Liberty Hall
1111 E. Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX 75087

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office
Alliance for Children Fort Worth
3609 Maquita Dr., Fort Worth, 76116

The Colony Police Department 
5151 N. Colony Blvd, The Colony

White Settlement Police Department   
405 N. Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement

