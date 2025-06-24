Civilian active shooter trainings held across North Texas this weekend

As active shooter situations continue in Texas and the country, North Texas law enforcement said they want the public to be prepared.

They plan to hold dozens of what they call "Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events" training sessions on Saturday, June 28. It's a partnership between the North Texas Crime Commission and 30 other local agencies.

Grand Prairie police said the classes are a chance for attendees to get the same training as law enforcement on active shooter situations.

"Police do an excellent job in responding to mass shooting situations, but it takes a while for them to be on site, and the people that are there ... anywhere where we might happen to be: in our churches or synagogues, shopping malls, or office buildings, etc., need to have early preparedness on what to do in those situations," a spokesperson for the event said. "That's what this training is about."

Grand Prairie police said no registration is required and the free course is open to all community members; check with the host for specific class times.

What is the CRASE system?

Based on the Avoid, Deny, Defend strategy, CRASE helps prepare participants to take decisive, life-saving

actions, Grand Prairie police said.

Avoid - Be aware of your surroundings, identify exits, and leave the area if safely possible.

Deny - If escape isn't an option, find a secure location. Lock or barricade doors and silence

electronic devices.

Defend - As a last resort, be prepared to protect yourself with whatever means necessary.

Additional topics include:

Real-life case studies

Human behavior during high-stress events

Developing a personal survival mindset

What to expect before, during, and after law enforcement response

CRASE classes in North Texas

Allen Police Department

Stephen G. Terrel Rec Center

Cypress/Lantana Room, 1680 W. Exchange Pkwy., Allen, 75013

Blue Mound Police Department

Blue Mound Police Station

Council Chambers, 301 S. Blue Mound, 76131

BNSF

Railway Tech Office Building

2400 Western Center Blvd., Fort Worth, 76131

Burleson Police Department

Northpointe Church

2450 SW Wilshire Blvd., Burleson

Carrollton Police Department

Carrollton PD

2025 E. Jackson Rd., Carrollton, 75006

Cedar Hill Police Department

Traphene Hickman Library

450 Pioneer Trail, Cedar Hill, 76065

Colleyville Police Department

Colleyville Public Library

110 Main St., 2nd floor, Colleyville, 76034

Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Dallas Sheriff's Academy

8401 S. Polk St., Dallas, 75232

Dallas PD/NTCC

Continental Gin Building

3309 Elm St., Dallas, 75226

Denison Police Department

Parkside Baptist Church

301 N. Lilis Ln., Denison, 75020

Denton Police Department

Denton Public Safety Training Center

719 E. Hickory, Denton, 76205

DFW Airport

DFW Airport Department of Public Safety

3600 S. 20th Ave., DFW Airport, 75261

Dalworthington Gardens Police Department

2600 Roosevelt Dr., Arlington, 76016

Frisco Police Department

Council Chambers

6101 Frisco Square Blvd. Frisco

Garland Police Department

Garland Police Department Community Room

1891 Forest Ln., Garland, 75042

Grand Prairie Police Department

Church360

6450 S. Hwy 360, Grand Prairie, 75052

Grapevine Police Department

Grapevine PSB Training Room

1007 Ira E. Woods Ave., Grapevine

Irving Police Department

Texas Tech University DFW

4201 SH 161, 2nd floor, Suite 250 - near Walnut Hill Ln exit

Keller Police Department

Keller Town Hall

1100 Bear Creek Pkwy, Keller, 76248

Kennedale Police Department

Life Fellowship Church

611 N. Little School Rd., Kennedale

Lake Worth Police Department

3805 Adam Grubb St., Lake Worth, 76135

Lewisville Police Department

Thrive

1950 S. Valley Pkwy., Lewisville, 75067

Mansfield Police Department

Mansfield Methodist Church

777 N Walnut Creek Dr, Mansfield, 76063

Bethlehem Church

1188 W Broad St #500, Mansfield, 76063

McKinney Police Department

City Hall, Fitzhugh Event Hall

401 E. Virginia St., McKinney, 75069

Mesquite Police Department

City Hall

757 N. Galloway Ave. Training Room A & B, second floor

Richardson Police Department

200 N Greenville Ave Richardson

Rockwall County

Rockwall County Court House - Liberty Hall

1111 E. Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX 75087

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Alliance for Children Fort Worth

3609 Maquita Dr., Fort Worth, 76116

The Colony Police Department

5151 N. Colony Blvd, The Colony

White Settlement Police Department

405 N. Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement