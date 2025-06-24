Civilian active shooter trainings held across North Texas this weekend
As active shooter situations continue in Texas and the country, North Texas law enforcement said they want the public to be prepared.
They plan to hold dozens of what they call "Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events" training sessions on Saturday, June 28. It's a partnership between the North Texas Crime Commission and 30 other local agencies.
Grand Prairie police said the classes are a chance for attendees to get the same training as law enforcement on active shooter situations.
"Police do an excellent job in responding to mass shooting situations, but it takes a while for them to be on site, and the people that are there ... anywhere where we might happen to be: in our churches or synagogues, shopping malls, or office buildings, etc., need to have early preparedness on what to do in those situations," a spokesperson for the event said. "That's what this training is about."
Grand Prairie police said no registration is required and the free course is open to all community members; check with the host for specific class times.
What is the CRASE system?
Based on the Avoid, Deny, Defend strategy, CRASE helps prepare participants to take decisive, life-saving
actions, Grand Prairie police said.
- Avoid - Be aware of your surroundings, identify exits, and leave the area if safely possible.
- Deny - If escape isn't an option, find a secure location. Lock or barricade doors and silence
- electronic devices.
- Defend - As a last resort, be prepared to protect yourself with whatever means necessary.
Additional topics include:
- Real-life case studies
- Human behavior during high-stress events
- Developing a personal survival mindset
- What to expect before, during, and after law enforcement response
CRASE classes in North Texas
Allen Police Department
Stephen G. Terrel Rec Center
Cypress/Lantana Room, 1680 W. Exchange Pkwy., Allen, 75013
Blue Mound Police Department
Blue Mound Police Station
Council Chambers, 301 S. Blue Mound, 76131
BNSF
Railway Tech Office Building
2400 Western Center Blvd., Fort Worth, 76131
Burleson Police Department
Northpointe Church
2450 SW Wilshire Blvd., Burleson
Carrollton Police Department
Carrollton PD
2025 E. Jackson Rd., Carrollton, 75006
Cedar Hill Police Department
Traphene Hickman Library
450 Pioneer Trail, Cedar Hill, 76065
Colleyville Police Department
Colleyville Public Library
110 Main St., 2nd floor, Colleyville, 76034
Dallas County Sheriff's Office
Dallas Sheriff's Academy
8401 S. Polk St., Dallas, 75232
Dallas PD/NTCC
Continental Gin Building
3309 Elm St., Dallas, 75226
Denison Police Department
Parkside Baptist Church
301 N. Lilis Ln., Denison, 75020
Denton Police Department
Denton Public Safety Training Center
719 E. Hickory, Denton, 76205
DFW Airport
DFW Airport Department of Public Safety
3600 S. 20th Ave., DFW Airport, 75261
Dalworthington Gardens Police Department
2600 Roosevelt Dr., Arlington, 76016
Frisco Police Department
Council Chambers
6101 Frisco Square Blvd. Frisco
Garland Police Department
Garland Police Department Community Room
1891 Forest Ln., Garland, 75042
Grand Prairie Police Department
Church360
6450 S. Hwy 360, Grand Prairie, 75052
Grapevine Police Department
Grapevine PSB Training Room
1007 Ira E. Woods Ave., Grapevine
Irving Police Department
Texas Tech University DFW
4201 SH 161, 2nd floor, Suite 250 - near Walnut Hill Ln exit
Keller Police Department
Keller Town Hall
1100 Bear Creek Pkwy, Keller, 76248
Kennedale Police Department
Life Fellowship Church
611 N. Little School Rd., Kennedale
Lake Worth Police Department
3805 Adam Grubb St., Lake Worth, 76135
Lewisville Police Department
Thrive
1950 S. Valley Pkwy., Lewisville, 75067
Mansfield Police Department
Mansfield Methodist Church
777 N Walnut Creek Dr, Mansfield, 76063
Bethlehem Church
1188 W Broad St #500, Mansfield, 76063
McKinney Police Department
City Hall, Fitzhugh Event Hall
401 E. Virginia St., McKinney, 75069
Mesquite Police Department
City Hall
757 N. Galloway Ave. Training Room A & B, second floor
Richardson Police Department
200 N Greenville Ave Richardson
Rockwall County
Rockwall County Court House - Liberty Hall
1111 E. Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX 75087
Tarrant County Sheriff's Office
Alliance for Children Fort Worth
3609 Maquita Dr., Fort Worth, 76116
The Colony Police Department
5151 N. Colony Blvd, The Colony
White Settlement Police Department
405 N. Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement