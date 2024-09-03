Watch CBS News
City of Grand Prairie warns residents of "foaming agent" in water supply north of I-20

By Giles Hudson, Nathalie Palacios

/ CBS Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE — The City of Grand Prairie warned residents living north of I-20 not to use city drinking water after a foaming agent was found in the water supply Tuesday evening.

snapshot-20.jpg

In a post to Facebook this evening, the city said crews are actively investigating the affected area. 

"If you live north of I-20 in Grand Prairie, please avoid using water other than for flushing until further notice," the city said. 

Grand Prairie ISD posted to X saying there has been no decision made for classes on Wednesday.

Officials have set up a bottled water distribution station in the front parking lot of City Hall. 

A list of additional distribution stations will be posted at gptx.org.

Residents with questions can also call 972-237-8400. 

The FBI responded to a CBS News Texas inquiry saying they have not been notified of any issues.

