Neighbors react after North Texas mother extradited from India in connection with 2022 death of son

Residents along Wisteria Drive in Everman say they're relieved and hopeful after learning their former neighbor, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, is back in Texas and behind bars.

The North Texas mother, indicted in 2023 in the death of her young son, was arrested by the FBI in India and booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday afternoon.

"I'm happy that she's caught, and my family's pretty happy, too," Quanyin Deloney said.

"It was kind of devastating, especially for a community knowing that a little kid goes missing that way. It broke a lot of people's hearts," Alexander Ramirez said.

Rodriguez Singh held on $10 million bond

Rodriguez Singh remains in the Tarrant County Jail on a $10 million bond. The FBI added her to its Top 10 Most Wanted List last month.

Everman police said her six-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez, was last seen in October 2022, but his family did not report him missing until March 2023. That's when federal investigators said Rodriguez Singh fled the country.

"That's what the community wants. They want justice for Noel," Ramirez said.

Cindy Rodriguez Singh

Indicted despite no body recovered

Ramirez said he knew both Rodriguez Singh and her son. A Tarrant County grand jury indicted her on capital murder and other charges in October 2023 despite not recovering a body.

"My coworkers always asked me, 'What are they going to do about it?' I said, 'Once they find her, they'll find him.' If she's willing to give up whatever she did with his body, that's when we're going to find out, in the coming days or in the coming weeks," Ramirez said.

Community hopes for justice

Ramirez said he hopes she's found guilty in the death of her son and spends the rest of her life in prison.

"Everybody's praying that they find him, they seek justice for him, and she gets her justice done and dealt with," Ramirez said.

CBS News Texas reached out to Everman's police chief to see if they'll resume looking for the little boy's body, but did not hear back by the deadline.